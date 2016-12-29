B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund Acquires 17,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (C)

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Citigroup by 26.6% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 57.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 36.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) traded down 1.10% on Thursday, hitting $59.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,121,238 shares. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $169.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm earned $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vetr raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

