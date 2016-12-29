Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 269.1% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,158,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after buying an additional 844,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,695,000 after buying an additional 608,214 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 339.2% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 753,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,260,000 after buying an additional 582,256 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,823,000 after buying an additional 450,019 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,995,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,964,000 after buying an additional 448,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded up 0.39% during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.45. 1,264,492 shares of the stock were exchanged. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $76.65 and a one year high of $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion and a PE ratio of 30.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/automatic-data-processing-adp-shares-sold-by-ledyard-national-bank/1135854.html.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.44.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $1,141,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,373.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $262,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,120.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.