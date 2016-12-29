Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.7% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 172,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,247,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $289,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the third quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 257,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) traded up 0.39% during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.45. 1,264,492 shares of the company were exchanged. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $103.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average is $91.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NYSE:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post $3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.44.

In other news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $1,126,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,569 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $262,437.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,120.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

