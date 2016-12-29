AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) opened at 19.47 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. The company’s market cap is $647.16 million.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.84%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post ($1.10) earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,716.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. FMR LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 33.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,830,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,248,000 after buying an additional 1,213,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 2,313.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 1,210,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,183,000 after buying an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $16,213,000. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in AtriCure by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 877,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 60,058 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc is a medical device company providing atrial fibrillation (Afib) solutions. The Company’s segment develops, manufactures, and sells devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems designed for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. The Company has various product lines for the ablation of cardiac tissue, including its Isolator Synergy Ablation System, for the treatment of persistent and longstanding persistent forms of Afib in patients undergoing certain open concomitant procedures.

