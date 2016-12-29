AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Given a GBX 5,000 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) received a GBX 5,000 ($61.43) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a GBX 4,000 ($49.14) price target on AstraZeneca plc and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($76.17) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($63.88) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($56.51) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,945.13 ($60.75).

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) opened at 4417.00 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 55.88 billion. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of GBX 3,680.00 and a one year high of GBX 5,505.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,284.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,634.00.

About AstraZeneca plc

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines, primarily for the treatment of diseases in various therapy areas, including respiratory, inflammation, autoimmune disease (RIA), cardiovascular and metabolic disease (CVMD) and oncology, as well as in infection, neuroscience and gastrointestinal areas.

