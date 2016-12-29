ASSA ABLOY UNSP ADR EA REP 0.5 (ASAZY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY UNSP ADR EA REP 0.5 (NASDAQ:ASAZY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASAZY. BNP Paribas raised ASSA ABLOY UNSP ADR EA REP 0.5 from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised ASSA ABLOY UNSP ADR EA REP 0.5 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised ASSA ABLOY UNSP ADR EA REP 0.5 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY UNSP ADR EA REP 0.5 (NASDAQ:ASAZY) opened at 9.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. ASSA ABLOY UNSP ADR EA REP 0.5 has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.23.

