Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ARIAD reported a narrower-than-expected loss in the third quarter of 2016, while its revenues surpassed estimates. It’s cancer treatment, Iclusig, is performing well – sales should be driven by field team expansion, label expansion, increasing clinical experience and patient retention programs. Importantly, FDA’s full approval of Iclusig, in Nov 2016 was a major positive for the company. Meanwhile, ARIAD finished filing a rolling NDA for its most advanced pipeline candidate, brigatinib in Sep. Moreover, longer-term growth could be driven by AP32788 and new opportunities including immuno-oncology. ARIAD share price has outperformed that of the Drugs market this year. However, we remain concerned about ARIAD’s dependence on a single product, Iclusig, for near-term growth. Additionally, concerns regarding tougher label warnings could remain an overhang. Competition in the oncology market is also high.”

ARIA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Ariad Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) opened at 12.57 on Tuesday. Ariad Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The company’s market capitalization is $2.44 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66.

Ariad Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ariad Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.04) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARIA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research” was posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/ariad-pharmaceuticals-inc-aria-stock-rating-lowered-by-zacks-investment-research/1135141.html.

In other news, VP Daniel M. Bollag sold 47,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $637,788.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 129,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,777.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Clackson sold 19,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $187,739.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,771.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARIA. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,518,921 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 295,559 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ariad Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ariad Pharmaceuticals

ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc (ARIAD) is an oncology company. The Company is focused on transforming the lives of cancer patients with medicines. The Company’s product pipeline includes Iclusig (ponatinib), brigatinib, AP32788 and ridaforolimus. The Company’s Iclusig is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is approved in the United States, the European Union, Australia, Switzerland, Israel and Canada for the treatment of adult patients with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), and Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ariad Pharmaceuticals (ARIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.