Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARI Network Services Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “ARI Network Services, Inc. is a provider of business-to-business Internet e-commerce solutions for manufacturers with shared distribution and service networks. The company currently serves segments of the manufactured equipment market, including Outdoor Power, Recreation Vehicle, Floor Maintenance, Marine, and Construction. The company’s communications systems provide an electronic pathway for parts orders, warranty claims, and other transactions between manufacturers and their networks of sales and service points. “

Shares of ARI Network Services (NASDAQ:ARIS) opened at 5.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $92.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.95. ARI Network Services has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

ARI Network Services (NASDAQ:ARIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. ARI Network Services had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARI Network Services will post $0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “ARI Network Services Inc. (ARIS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/ari-network-services-inc-aris-upgraded-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research/1135308.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ARI Network Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Holding Co. boosted its position in ARI Network Services by 6.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ARI Network Services by 79.0% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in ARI Network Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,505,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 58,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARI Network Services during the third quarter worth $264,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARI Network Services Company Profile

ARI Network Services, Inc (ARI) provides Website, software and data solutions. The Company’s solutions include Lead Generation and eCommerce Websites, eCatalogs, Business Management Software, Digital Marketing Services. It offers a menu of Website add-ons, including a mobile inventory management application, third-party inventory integrations and business management integrations.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARI Network Services (ARIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARI Network Services Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARI Network Services Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.