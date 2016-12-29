Argus Downgrades Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Hold

Argus cut shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Dundee Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) opened at 37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.16. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3134 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $110,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the third quarter worth $142,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc is the holding company of Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada. The Company is a financial services organization providing a range of protection and wealth products and services. It operates in five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada (SLF Canada), Sun Life Financial United States (SLF U.S.), Sun Life Financial Asset Management (SLF Asset Management), Sun Life Financial Asia (SLF Asia) and Corporate.

