Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services Inc

Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,112 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,928,209 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,676,180,000 after buying an additional 1,775,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,620,245 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,907,000 after buying an additional 12,881,391 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 12,799,098 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,794,000 after buying an additional 1,850,984 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $173,715,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,164,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,790,000 after buying an additional 101,578 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) traded down 0.73% during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,486 shares. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $33.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials Inc. will post $2.40 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/applied-materials-inc-amat-shares-bought-by-commonwealth-equity-services-inc/1135761.html.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Vetr raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.62 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

In other news, insider Gary E. Dickerson sold 229,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $6,831,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $152,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc (Applied) provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display, solar photovoltaic (PV) and related industries across the world. The Company operates in four segments: Silicon Systems, Applied Global Services, Display, and Energy and Environmental Solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.