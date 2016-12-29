Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,174,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 181,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $245,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 39.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $122,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 701.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the second quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 116.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $622.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.31 and its 200-day moving average is $108.08. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.47 and a one year high of $118.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The iPhone maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. Apple had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $46.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.63 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James Financial Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Brean Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

In related news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 43,769 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $5,036,498.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 33,323 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $3,677,193.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,609.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

