Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Management, L.P. operates as an alternative asset manager globally. The Company operates in three business segments: private equity, capital markets and real estate. It raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension and endowment funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. Apollo Management, L.P. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Vetr downgraded Apollo Global Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $20.72 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) opened at 19.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.77. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $660.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/apollo-global-management-llc-apo-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-buy/1135312.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 50,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,012,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 89.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $158,000.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company operates through three segments: Private equity, Credit and Real estate.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.