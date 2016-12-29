APG Asset Management N.V. Has $202,586,000 Position in Chevron Corp. (CVX)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,968,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,392 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Chevron Corp. were worth $202,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Corp. by 322.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Solaris Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corp. by 42.6% in the third quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Corp. by 115.6% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Corp. during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) opened at 117.91 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $222.59 billion. Chevron Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.33 and a 12-month high of $119.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. Chevron Corp. had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business earned $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corp. will post $1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Chevron Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Chevron Corp.’s payout ratio is currently -540.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. upgraded shares of Chevron Corp. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. Independent Research GmbH upgraded shares of Chevron Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Chevron Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Chevron Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chevron Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.15.

In other news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 5,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.27, for a total transaction of $593,406.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron Corp.

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

