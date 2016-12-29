Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ANTH) Price Target Cut to $1.35

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTH) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Cos. from $7.00 to $1.35 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Cos.’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANTH. Zacks Investment Research raised Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks Inc. lowered Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group lowered Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. lowered Anthera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) traded up 4.4205% during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.7748. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,385 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The stock’s market cap is $32.51 million. Anthera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.23. Anthera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 202.44% and a negative net margin of 1,273.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthera Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.59) EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 49,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $155,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Anthera Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Anthera) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products to treat serious diseases associated with inflammation, including enzyme replacement therapies and autoimmune diseases. The Company has two Phase III product candidates, liprotamase also known as Sollpura and blisibimod.

