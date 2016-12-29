Ansys Inc. (ANSS) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 481.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ansys were worth $9,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ansys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ansys by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Ansys by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Ansys during the second quarter valued at about $7,196,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Ansys by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) traded down 0.17% during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.41. 214,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.21. Ansys Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.51 and a 52-week high of $98.99.

Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.89 million. Ansys had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ansys Inc. will post $3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Ansys Inc. (ANSS) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/ansys-inc-anss-shares-bought-by-skandinaviska-enskilda-banken-ab-publ/1135633.html.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ansys in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Ansys in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ansys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ansys in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Pacific Crest restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ansys in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Ansys Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers and students across industries and academia, including aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ansys Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansys Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.