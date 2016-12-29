Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for FedEx (FDX)

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/28/2016 – FedEx was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/28/2016 – FedEx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen and Company. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

12/27/2016 – FedEx was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/27/2016 – FedEx was given a new $205.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/23/2016 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Aegis. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2016 – FedEx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2016 – FedEx was given a new $230.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2016 – FedEx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Avondale Partners. They now have a $182.50 price target on the stock.

12/21/2016 – FedEx was given a new $135.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2016 – FedEx was given a new $205.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2016 – FedEx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $233.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2016 – FedEx had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2016 – FedEx had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2016 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

12/21/2016 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2016 – FedEx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2016 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.57 price target on the stock.

12/16/2016 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen and Company from $180.00 to $240.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2016 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Even though shares of FedEx have outperformed the broader industry over the last three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second quarter has remained unchanged at $2.91 per share over the last 30 days. Detailed results are expected on Dec 20. Order volumes have surged in the ongoing holiday season, courtesy of the rapid e-commerce growth. FedEx is leaving no stone unturned to meet the unprecedented increase in demand. Despite its efforts, the high delivery costs might hurt the company’s fiscal second-quarter results. Apart from elevated costs, competitive threats and legal hassles also pose challenges to the company. We are, however, encouraged by the company’s efforts to reward shareholders through buybacks and dividend payments.”

12/14/2016 – FedEx had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $184.00.

12/14/2016 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $206.69 price target on the stock.

12/13/2016 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2016 – FedEx had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

12/7/2016 – FedEx had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2016 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $199.16 price target on the stock.

11/24/2016 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2016 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “market perform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2016 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/2/2016 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) opened at 188.45 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $119.71 and a 12-month high of $201.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.10. FedEx had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company earned $14.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post $11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total value of $1,868,081.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine P. Richards sold 80,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total value of $13,901,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,620 shares in the company, valued at $17,119,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

