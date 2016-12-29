Shares of Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 694.50 ($8.53).

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Panmure Gordon restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.86) price objective on shares of Abcam Plc in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abcam Plc from GBX 581 ($7.14) to GBX 678 ($8.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.44) price target on shares of Abcam Plc in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/analysts-set-abcam-plc-abc-target-price-at-694-50/1135260.html.

In other news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel acquired 227 shares of Abcam Plc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 792 ($9.73) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.84 ($2,208.65). Also, insider P. Warwick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($9.93), for a total transaction of £242,400 ($297,788.70).

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) opened at 771.00 on Monday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 1.56 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 811.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 787.49. Abcam Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 572.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 905.50.

Abcam Plc Company Profile

Abcam plc is a global life sciences company providing antibodies and other binders and assays to research and clinical communities to enable understanding of biology and causes of disease. The Company is focused on providing research antibodies and other research tools to serve life scientists. Its products include Primary antibodies, Secondary antibodies, Biochemicals, Isotype controls, Flow cytometry multi-color selector, Kits, Loading controls, Lysates, Peptides, Proteins, Slides, Tags and cell markers and Tools & Reagents.

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.