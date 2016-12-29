Analysts Set $35.50 Price Target for Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT)

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. Stock Yards Bancorp’s rating score has declined by 16.7% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $35.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.44 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Stock Yards Bancorp an industry rank of 35 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Hilliard Lyons lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In related news, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $36,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,021,222.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,578,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Societe Generale acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 50.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 158.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) traded down 0.32% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,662 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post $1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Company operates through two segments: commercial banking, and investment management and trust. Its commercial banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses.

