Amsurg Corp. (EVHC) Short Interest Up 87.6% in December

Amsurg Corp. (NYSE:EVHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,385,705 shares, an increase of 87.6% from the November 30th total of 5,535,853 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,096 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

EVHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amsurg Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amsurg Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Amsurg Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. upgraded shares of Amsurg Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of Amsurg Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amsurg Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Shares of Amsurg Corp. (NYSE:EVHC) opened at 64.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.72. Amsurg Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $74.75.

Amsurg Corp. (NYSE:EVHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm earned $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Amsurg Corp. had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amsurg Corp. will post $1.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amsurg Corp. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amsurg Corp. during the third quarter worth about $119,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 23.8% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. First New York Securities LLC NY acquired a new stake in Amsurg Corp. during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Amsurg Corp. by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

About Amsurg Corp.

Envision Healthcare Holdings, Inc, formerly CDRT Holding Corporation, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides physician-led medical services in the United States. It operates in two segments: EmCare Holdings, Inc (EmCare) and American Medical Response, Inc (AMR). Its EmCare segment is a provider of integrated facility-based and post-acute care physician services to healthcare facilities in the United States.

