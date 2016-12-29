Amplify Snack Brands Inc. (BETR) Shares Bought by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Snack Brands Inc. (NYSE:BETR) by 793.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,267 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Snack Brands were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in Amplify Snack Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Amplify Snack Brands by 8.3% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Amplify Snack Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amplify Snack Brands by 65.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,062,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after buying an additional 421,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Snack Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,321,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplify Snack Brands Inc. (NYSE:BETR) traded up 0.45% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. 613,210 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $650.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Amplify Snack Brands Inc. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $17.53.

Amplify Snack Brands (NYSE:BETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company earned $68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.19 million. Amplify Snack Brands had a return on equity of 113.22% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amplify Snack Brands Inc. will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amplify Snack Brands Inc. (BETR) Shares Bought by Boston Advisors LLC” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/amplify-snack-brands-inc-betr-shares-bought-by-boston-advisors-llc/1135732.html.

BETR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Snack Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Amplify Snack Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amplify Snack Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG lowered shares of Amplify Snack Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Amplify Snack Brands in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

In other Amplify Snack Brands news, insider Jason Shiver sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $289,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,191,456 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew S. Friedman sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $125,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amplify Snack Brands

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc is a snack food company. The Company and its subsidiaries are focused on developing and marketing products that appeal to consumers’ preference for Better-For-You (BFY) snacks. Its BFY-focused snacking platform consists of two brands: SkinnyPop and Paqui. Its anchor brand, SkinnyPop, is a BFY ready-to-eat (RTE) popcorn brand.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Snack Brands Inc. (NYSE:BETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Snack Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Snack Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.