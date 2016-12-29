Amerisafe Inc. (AMSF) Position Raised by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Amerisafe were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amerisafe by 958.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after buying an additional 753,408 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amerisafe by 16.0% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK increased its stake in Amerisafe by 47.4% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 393,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after buying an additional 126,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Amerisafe by 29.9% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Amerisafe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) traded up 0.71% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.40. 40,153 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.67. Amerisafe Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company earned $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.47%. Amerisafe’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amerisafe Inc. will post $4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $94,102.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,101.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc (AMERISAFE) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides workers’ compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, manufacturing, agriculture, and oil and gas. It is engaged in underwriting the workers’ compensation exposures inherent in these industries.

