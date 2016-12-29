Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 108,490 Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 738,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,490 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $37,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 213.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,569,000 after buying an additional 980,370 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2,173.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,014,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,865,000 after buying an additional 969,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 25.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,351,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,213,000 after buying an additional 675,438 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 517.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after buying an additional 573,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 20.6% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 3,112,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,248,000 after buying an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE:WSM) traded up 1.110% on Thursday, hitting $48.745. The company had a trading volume of 74,755 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.499 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. Williams-Sonoma Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $61.97.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma Inc. will post $3.40 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.18%.
Several analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Vetr downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.14 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.19.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider James W. Jr. Brett sold 16,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $891,183.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,051.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of products for the home. The Company operates retail stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments: e-commerce and retail. The e-commerce segment has various merchandising strategies, such as Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams-Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham, which sell its products through the Company’s e-commerce Websites and direct-mail catalogs.
