Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $35,440,000 Position in Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883,263 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $35,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 262.5% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1,818.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 95.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 34.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) traded up 0.2497% during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.0765. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,463 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.2943 and a beta of 1.07. Rockwell Automation Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.53 and a 12-month high of $139.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average is $121.39.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation Inc. will post $6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.62.

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $218,772.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,080.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $250,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

