American Software Inc. (AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield Sells 2,544 Shares

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $27,297.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James C. Edenfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, James C. Edenfield sold 6,487 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $68,891.94.

On Thursday, December 22nd, James C. Edenfield sold 2,052 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $21,853.80.

On Wednesday, December 21st, James C. Edenfield sold 1,410 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $15,284.40.

On Tuesday, December 27th, James C. Edenfield sold 12,493 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $133,300.31.

On Tuesday, December 20th, James C. Edenfield sold 14,934 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $162,183.24.

On Monday, December 19th, James C. Edenfield sold 23,700 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $256,671.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, James C. Edenfield sold 15,966 shares of American Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $172,113.48.

American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) opened at 10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $303.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 0.69. American Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.24%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of American Software in a report on Friday, December 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth about $198,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of American Software by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc (American Software) develops, markets and supports a portfolio of software and services that delivers enterprise management, supply chain and retail planning solutions to the marketplace. The Company operates through three business segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Information Technology (IT) Consulting.

