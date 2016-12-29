American Electric Power Co. (AEP) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Co. (NYSE:AEP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $230,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 52.8% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 257,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,041,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 10.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Co. (NYSE:AEP) traded up 1.43% during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.28. 1,508,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 0.18. American Electric Power Co. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.79.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Co. will post $3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. SunTrust Banks Inc. raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp set a $72.50 price target on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc (AEP) is a public utility holding company that owns, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding common stock of its public utility subsidiaries and varying percentages of other subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing.

