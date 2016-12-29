Ameren Corp. (AEE) Position Decreased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ameren Corp. were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameren Corp. during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ameren Corp. by 24.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ameren Corp. during the second quarter worth about $192,842,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) traded up 1.43% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,797 shares. Ameren Corp. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41.

Ameren Corp. (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.14. Ameren Corp. had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm earned $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp. will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ameren Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameren Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ameren Corp. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Ameren Corp. Company Profile

Ameren Corporation (Ameren) is a public utility holding company. Ameren’s primary assets are its equity interests in its subsidiaries, including Union Electric Company (doing business as Ameren Missouri) and Ameren Illinois Company (Ameren Illinois). Ameren operates through two segments: Ameren Missouri and Ameren Illinois.

