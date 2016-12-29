Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and issued a $960.00 price objective (up previously from $900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,050.00 to $920.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks Inc. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $850.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $918.02.

Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 772.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.89 billion, a PE ratio of 176.89 and a beta of 1.43. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $474.00 and a 12 month high of $847.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $761.74 and a 200-day moving average of $768.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business earned $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post $4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total transaction of $3,751,363.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,601,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 92.1% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $109,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3,000.0% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 157.1% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

