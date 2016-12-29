Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,667 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,864,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 34.6% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded down 0.90% on Thursday, reaching $765.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,158,299 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $761.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $768.41. Amazon.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.00 and a 52 week high of $847.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.69 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com Inc. will post $4.76 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/amazon-com-inc-amzn-shares-bought-by-lsv-asset-management/1135763.html.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Wedbush set a $900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Morningstar Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities set a $980.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $920.02.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total transaction of $3,751,363.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,601,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.