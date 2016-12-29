Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Position Held by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC continued to hold its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) traded down 4.87% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,006 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.27 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $98.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 1,041.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post ($4.80) earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $50.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Vetr raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.32.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott acquired 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Akshay Vaishnaw sold 29,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $1,312,133.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,825.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi). It is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate strategy for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses in three Strategic Therapeutic Areas (STArs): Genetic Medicines; Cardio-Metabolic Disease, and Hepatic Infectious Disease.

