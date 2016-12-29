DZ Bank AG reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Allianz SE (NYSE:AZ) in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Allianz SE in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of Allianz SE in a research report on Monday, November 28th. RBC Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz SE in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz SE in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz SE currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

WARNING: “Allianz SE (AZ) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank AG” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/allianz-se-az-receives-buy-rating-from-dz-bank-ag-2/1135347.html.

About Allianz SE

Allianz SE is a financial service company. The Company is the holding company of the Allianz Group. The Company operates in the field of reinsurance, providing reinsurance protection for Allianz Group companies, in particular. The Company’s segments include Property-Casualty, Life/Health, Asset Management, and Corporate and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.