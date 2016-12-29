Allergan PLC’s (AGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reiterated their buy rating on shares of Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a $247.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $245.00.

AGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut Allergan PLC from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Allergan PLC from $300.00 to $279.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allergan PLC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Vetr cut Allergan PLC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $235.38 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Allergan PLC from $305.00 to $299.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.73.

Shares of Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN) opened at 204.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.86. Allergan PLC has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $315.06.

Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Allergan PLC had a net margin of 93.74% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allergan PLC will post $13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Allergan PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Allergan PLC news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 5,250 shares of Allergan PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $189.13 per share, with a total value of $992,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria Teresa Hilado acquired 1,422 shares of Allergan PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $210.64 per share, with a total value of $299,530.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,491.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allergan PLC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,362,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,931,000 after buying an additional 445,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Allergan PLC by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,941,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,984,000 after buying an additional 142,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allergan PLC by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,390,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,151,000 after buying an additional 329,024 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan PLC by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,840,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,656,000 after buying an additional 205,701 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan PLC by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,025,000 after buying an additional 1,055,305 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allergan PLC

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

