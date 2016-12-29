Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Allergan is facing patent challenges for quite a few of products in its branded portfolio. Generic versions of Namenda IR have entered the market, which is concerning. Earlier-than-expected entry of generic competition would impact sales at the branded segment. Moreover, intense public, political and media scrutiny of high branded drug prices is a material headwind for the company. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has recently disclosed his intentions of targeting excessive drug price hikes. Therefore, pricing concerns are expected to remain an overhang on the company’s shares. In fact, Allergan’s share price has declined 7% in the past one and a half month since it reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results. The company also lowered its 2016 sales and earnings guidance. Allergan has also had its share of pipeline setbacks. However, shares of the company have outperformed the Medical-Generic Drugs industry year to date.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AGN. Piper Jaffray Cos. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allergan PLC in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Allergan PLC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corp. set a $294.00 price target on shares of Allergan PLC and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.73.

Shares of Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN) opened at 204.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.01. Allergan PLC has a 1-year low of $184.50 and a 1-year high of $315.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.15 and a 200 day moving average of $226.86.

Allergan PLC (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.33. Allergan PLC had a net margin of 93.74% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Allergan PLC will post $13.39 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Allergan PLC (AGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/allergan-plc-agn-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell/1135165.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Allergan PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other Allergan PLC news, Director Nesli Basgoz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Saunders bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $189.13 per share, for a total transaction of $992,932.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Allergan PLC during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Allergan PLC by 19.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allergan PLC by 68.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Allergan PLC by 133.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Allergan PLC by 10.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allergan PLC Company Profile

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allergan PLC (AGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.