Alkermes PLC (ALKS) Stake Increased by BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,528,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors’ holdings in Alkermes PLC were worth $165,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alkermes PLC by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 542,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alkermes PLC by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in Alkermes PLC by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 184,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Alkermes PLC by 1,223.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 81,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes PLC by 25.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 281,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after buying an additional 57,824 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) opened at 55.19 on Thursday. Alkermes PLC has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $80.34. The stock’s market capitalization is $8.39 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.59.

Alkermes PLC (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. Alkermes PLC had a negative net margin of 36.92% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alkermes PLC will post ($0.20) earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alkermes PLC in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes PLC from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Alkermes PLC in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkermes PLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes PLC in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes PLC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.83.

In other Alkermes PLC news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $575,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,527,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $1,759,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 638,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,481,510.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes PLC Company Profile

Alkermes Public Limited Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in researching, developing and commercializing, both with partners and on its own, pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 20 products and a clinical pipeline of product candidates that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis.

