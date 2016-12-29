Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Stake Held by Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC maintained its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,456 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group Holding were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 13.7% in the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 54,076,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,696,000 after buying an additional 6,526,596 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 7.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,856,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,951,000 after buying an additional 3,192,797 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,121,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,742,000 after buying an additional 3,383,013 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 32.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,516,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,071,000 after buying an additional 5,496,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding by 13.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,140,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,284,000 after buying an additional 2,590,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA) traded down 0.05% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,467,104 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $109.87.

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Alibaba Group Holding had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. will post $3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/alibaba-group-holding-ltd-baba-stake-held-by-altrinsic-global-advisors-llc/1135848.html.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks Inc. set a $125.00 price target on Alibaba Group Holding and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group Holding in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.27.

Alibaba Group Holding Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in online and mobile commerce through offering of products, services and technology that enable merchants, brands and other businesses to transform the way they market, sell and operate in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC or China) and internationally.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.