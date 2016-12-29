Akorn Inc. (AKRX) Downgraded by Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $22.55 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group set a $24.00 price objective on Akorn and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. began coverage on Akorn in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a sell rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Akorn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akorn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akorn has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) opened at 21.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. Akorn has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $39.46.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Akorn had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $284 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.04 million. Akorn’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akorn will post $2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akorn during the third quarter valued at $59,972,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akorn during the second quarter valued at $61,119,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Akorn during the third quarter valued at $32,289,000. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Akorn during the second quarter valued at $16,165,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akorn by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,170,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,771,000 after buying an additional 541,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

About Akorn

Akorn Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

