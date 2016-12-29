Airea Plc (AIEA) Insider Roger Salt Buys 34,257 Shares

Airea Plc (LON:AIEA) insider Roger Salt acquired 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £11,647.38 ($14,308.82).

Roger Salt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 17th, Roger Salt acquired 47,028 shares of Airea Plc stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £15,989.52 ($19,643.14).

Shares of Airea Plc (LON:AIEA) opened at 33.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.20. Airea Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 15.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 38.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 13.85 million.

About Airea Plc

Airea plc is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of contract and domestic floor coverings. The Company focuses on the design and manufacture of products for architects, specifiers and contractors for the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare and public sectors. The Company, through its subsidiary, Burmatex Limited, is engaged in the manufacturing of contract carpets and carpet tiles.

