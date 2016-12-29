Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,441,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $367,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.5% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD) opened at 144.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.08 and a 200 day moving average of $138.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.26. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.05 and a 12-month high of $150.45.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company earned $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals Inc. will post $6.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.03%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/air-products-and-chemicals-inc-apd-shares-bought-by-principal-financial-group-inc/1135396.html.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.