Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su Sells 87,683 Shares of Stock

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa T. Su sold 87,683 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $1,039,920.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,228,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,427,246.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) opened at 11.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.07. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $12.42. The firm’s market cap is $10.71 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices Inc. will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 946,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 117,205 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,867,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 21,322 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at about $2,853,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 9,649,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,679,000 after buying an additional 3,956,359 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 4,764,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,923,000 after buying an additional 607,570 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as a standalone central processing unit (CPU) or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, and discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) for the consumer, commercial and professional graphics markets, and server and embedded CPUs, GPUs and APUs, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

