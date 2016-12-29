AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Shares Bought by Trust Co

Trust Co increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 221.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,850.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americafirst Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) traded up 0.74% during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.73. 4,990,040 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $68.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 150.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post $4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 61.62%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/29/abbvie-inc-abbv-shares-bought-by-trust-co/1135808.html.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Vetr upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial Inc. assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

In other news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $390,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,970 shares in the company, valued at $10,593,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.