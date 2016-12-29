Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,068,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 45,264 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.2% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 9,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) traded up 0.24% on Thursday, reaching $38.31. 327,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.00 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business earned $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corp. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.90.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Chairman Miles D. White bought 121,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $4,912,895.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,802,558 shares in the company, valued at $113,363,471.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Ford bought 12,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $499,374.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,385.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories (Abbott) is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a line of healthcare products. The Company operates in four business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment includes the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

