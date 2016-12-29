ABB Ltd. (ABB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Though, ABB’s shares have underperformed for the past six months, compared to the Zacks categorized Machinery Electric industry average, the company’s excellent earnings surprise history over the trailing four quarters and recent upward estimate revisions signals bright days ahead. ABB continues to benefit from power infrastructure investments and strategic restructuring plans. Thriving end markets, namely utilities, industry, and transport & infrastructure bode well for growth in the long-run. The company launched the third stage of the revamped version of its “Next Level Strategy”, which aims to unlock the company’s full digital potential, improve operational excellence and boost the brand name. ABB’s new partnerships with Fluor and Aibel will likely unlock new growth avenues. However, ongoing volatility in oil & gas markets and uncertainty in the process industries will likely be major headwinds.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ABB. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of ABB from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ABB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ABB from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) opened at 21.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. ABB has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.25.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company earned $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in ABB by 40.1% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ABB by 121.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ABB during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in ABB during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is engaged in power and automation technologies. The Company manages its business based on five divisions: Discrete Automation and Motion, Low Voltage Products, Process Automation, Power Products and Power Systems. The Discrete Automation and Motion division provides low-voltage and medium-voltage drive products and systems for industrial, commercial and residential applications.

