174,010 Shares in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Acquired by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc purchased a new position in JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 174,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,119,000. JB Hunt Transport Services accounts for about 1.6% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of JB Hunt Transport Services by 19.0% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,988,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,825,000 after buying an additional 476,458 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in JB Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $37,659,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in JB Hunt Transport Services by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,283,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,820,000 after buying an additional 228,184 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in JB Hunt Transport Services by 1,040.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 199,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 181,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JB Hunt Transport Services by 1,568.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 150,892 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) traded up 0.24% on Thursday, reaching $97.31. 259,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average is $84.53. JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.58 and a 52-week high of $102.38.

JB Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company earned $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. JB Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. will post $3.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of JB Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of JB Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JB Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of JB Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of JB Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $429,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $1,523,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,377,815.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JB Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to various customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

