Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) opened at 37.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. The firm’s market cap is $6.80 billion. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $39.88.
About Zillow Group
