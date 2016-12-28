Zhone Technologies Inc. (DZSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zhone Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides broad-based network access solutions. The company provides solutions which consist of broadband access, ethernet switching, mobile backhaul, passive optical LAN and software defined networks. Its trademarks consist of DASAN Zhone Solutions and the DASAN Zhone Solutions logo. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Zhone Technologies, Inc., is headquartered in Oakland, California. “

Shares of Zhone Technologies (NASDAQ:DZSI) opened at 0.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Zhone Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company’s market cap is $80.24 million.

About Zhone Technologies

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc, formerly Zhone Technologies, Inc, designs, develops and manufactures communications network equipment for telecommunications operators and enterprises across the world. The Company’s products provide enterprise solutions that enable both network service providers and enterprises to deliver high speed fiber access, while transporting voice, video and data to the end user.

