Zacks: VirnetX Holding Co. (VHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSE:VHC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $36.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned VirnetX Holding an industry rank of 60 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

VirnetX Holding (NYSE:VHC) opened at 2.30 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $130.38 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. VirnetX Holding has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $9.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in VirnetX Holding by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of VirnetX Holding by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VirnetX Holding by 3.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VirnetX Holding by 1.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of VirnetX Holding by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,094,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter.

VirnetX Holding Company Profile

VirnetX Holding Corporation is an Internet security software and technology Company with a technology for secure communications, including fourth-generation (4G) long term evolution (LTE) security. The Company’s software and technology solutions, including its secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology, facilitate secure communications and provide the security platform required by Internet-based applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, remote desktop and machine-to-machine (M2M) communications.

