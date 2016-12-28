Zacks Investment Research Weighs in on Arrowhead Research Corp.’s FY2017 Earnings (ARWR)

Arrowhead Research Corp. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Research Corp. in a research note issued on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research analyst G. Zeng now forecasts that the brokerage will post earnings per share of ($1.07) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Arrowhead Research Corp.’s FY2018 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Arrowhead Research Corp. in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Cos. cut Arrowhead Research Corp. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Arrowhead Research Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Chardan Capital cut Arrowhead Research Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair cut Arrowhead Research Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Research Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of Arrowhead Research Corp. (NASDAQ:ARWR) traded up 1.31% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,546 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $114.97 million. Arrowhead Research Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Agran Libbie purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Research Corp. during the third quarter worth $135,000. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Research Corp. by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 20,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Research Corp. by 4,355.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Research Corp. by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Research Corp. during the third quarter worth $275,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Research Corp.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing RiboNucleic Acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Its products include ARC-520, ARC-521, ARC-AAT, ARC-F12, ARC-HIF2 and ARC-LPA. ARC-520 is designed to treat chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection.

