Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) to Buy

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Avondale Partners downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) opened at 5.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s market cap is $104.60 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 189.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 364,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $437,000. Aviva Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 28.9% in the second quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,992,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 446,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 72.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

