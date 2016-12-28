Zacks Investment Research Upgrades F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) to Buy

F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks Inc. assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. Corp. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. FBR & Co upgraded shares of F.N.B. Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE:FNB) opened at 16.22 on Monday. F.N.B. Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

F.N.B. Corp. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. F.N.B. Corp. had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp. will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. F.N.B. Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In other F.N.B. Corp. news, Director John S. Stanik purchased 2,150 shares of F.N.B. Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $27,455.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,279 shares in the company, valued at $335,582.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. Corp. by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,420,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after buying an additional 1,021,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in F.N.B. Corp. by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 14,517,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,570,000 after buying an additional 807,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. Corp. by 6.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,168,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,474,000 after buying an additional 481,550 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in F.N.B. Corp. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,833,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,754,000 after buying an additional 139,496 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. Corp. by 20.5% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,339,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after buying an additional 737,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B. Corp.

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

