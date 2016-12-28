Zacks Investment Research Lowers Virco Manufacturing Corp. (VIRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

Virco Manufacturing Corp. (NASDAQ:VIRC) opened at 3.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.21. Virco Manufacturing Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Virco Manufacturing Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Virco Manufacturing Corp. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Virco Manufacturing Corp. by 2.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 80,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Virco Manufacturing Corp. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Virco Manufacturing Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,736,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. 27.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virco Manufacturing Corp. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation (Virco) is engaged in the designing, producing and distributing of furniture for a range family of customers. The Company is a manufacturer and supplier of moveable educational furniture and equipment for the preschool through 12th grade market in the United States. It manufactures an assortment of products, including mobile tables, mobile storage equipment, desks, computer furniture, chairs, folding chairs and folding tables.

