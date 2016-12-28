Zacks Investment Research Downgrades USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) to Sell

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners, LP is engaged in providing compression services primarily in the United States. It designs, engineers, operates and maintains natural gas compressor packages. The Company’s customer base is comprised of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas. It generally provides its compression services primarily under long-term, fixed fee contracts. USA Compression Partners, LP is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) traded down 1.69% on Wednesday, reaching $16.33. 55,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $902.80 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 57.76%. The company earned $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $333,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Stockman Asset Management purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth $495,000.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP is an independent provider of compression services in the United States. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and managing crude oil production through artificial lift processes.

